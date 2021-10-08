Vehicle drives into Meech Lake after encountering deer on the road, police say
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A vehicle ended up in Meech Lake after police say the driver encountered a deer on the road.
Two people were treated for hypothermia after the vehicle ended up submerged in Meech Lake in Gatineau Park late Thursday night.
The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police responded to a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. reporting a vehicle had gone off the road along Chemin du Lac Meech. Police say officers found the vehicle in the lake.
Two people in the car, a man and a woman from Gatineau, managed to escape the submerged vehicle and get to shore.
The pair were treated for minor injuries.
"A deer on the road is believed to be the cause of this spectacular accident," said police in French.
