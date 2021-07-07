Vehicle drives up on Manitoba Legislature steps

Winnipeg police were on scene at the Manitoba Legislature after a truck was driven onto the steps.

A black truck could be seen on the second level of stairs of the building and several police vehicles and officers were called to the area.

In the bed of the truck, it appears there was a red dirt bike, along with some metal poles.

Winnipeg police told CTV News it happened just after 6:30 p.m. and two people have been arrested.

No one was injured and charges are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson with the province said the truck was being driven erratically before it broke through the security barrier and went on the steps.

"Multiple Winnipeg Police Service units attended the scene following a call from an on-site WPS officer," the spokesperson said.

They added the driver was taken to hospital after being secured by police.

CTV News also spoke with someone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

Shawna Peloquin said she started to hear tires screech and then someone in the truck yelling they found more bodies.

"I just wanted to make sure none of us got hit…it seemed like a very fast driver, it could have hit anyone," said Peloquin, adding it was a scary incident.

She said police arrested the man who was driving the truck as soon as they showed up and a woman who was the passenger was also arrested.