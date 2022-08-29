iHeartRadio

Vehicle ends up on roof in east London neighbourhood Monday morning

A vehicle flipped onto its roof in an east London neighbourhood on the morning of August 29, 2022 after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a cat. The driver was uninjured. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Monday started off with a bang for a quiet street in east London, Ont. after a driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal and ended up flipping their vehicle.

According to witnesses of the incident, a driver was travelling on Lancaster Street, a small street in the area of Huron Heights, near Highbury Avenue, around 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning when the driver had to swerve to avoid hitting a cat.

The driver then reportedly clipped a curb, striking a tree and ended up on its roof.

All airbags in the vehicle deployed, and the driver was uninjured in the crash.

The crash scene was cleaned up within the hour. 

