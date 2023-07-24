iHeartRadio

Vehicle fails to remain after cyclist struck in St. Thomas


(CTV News file image)

Minor injuries are reported after a cyclist in St. Thomas was struck by a vehicle.

According to police, it happened on Wellington Street in the early morning hours of July 22.

Police went to the 300 block of Wellington Street near First Avenue where they learned a cyclist had been hit from behind by a grey/silver car that failed to remain at the scene.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital by EMS for further assessment.

The incident remains under investigation. 

