Vehicle fire closes Hwy. 99 in both directions north of Whistler

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire that closed Highway 99 in both directions north of Whistler, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

DriveBC said the fire broke out between Helliport Road and Riverside Drive, approximately three kilometres north of the resort community.

There was no estimated reopening time as of 5 p.m., and no detours in the area.

Several social media users suggested it was a logging truck that caught fire between Whistler and Pemberton, halting all traffic. It's unclear whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.