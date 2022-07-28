iHeartRadio

Vehicle fire forced Highway 400 closure through Bradford

Emergency crews attend the scene of a vehicle fire along Highway 400 through Bradford, Ont., on Thurs., July 28, 2022. (Viewer Photo)

Highway 400 between Highway 88 and 89 through Bradford was closed briefly Thursday afternoon for a vehicle fire.

Police say a vehicle caught fire and was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived.

The situation caused major slowdowns along the highway shortly after the noon hour.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames. The vehicle was destroyed.

Officials say no one was injured.

The area has since reopened.

