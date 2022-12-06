Vehicle fire in east Windsor prompts arson investigation

Windsor police are asking the public for help after a “suspicious” vehicle fire in east Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is investigating the fire in the 2500 block of Venetian Avenue.

It took place on Monday, Dec. 5, around 1:30 a.m. patrol officers attended a residence in the 2500 block of Venetian Ave for a report of a vehicle fire.

Police say there were no physical injuries reported as a result of the fire, however, a vehicle was heavily damaged.

Through investigation, it was determined that the fire was suspicious and an arson investigation was launched. Investigators are seeking any information about the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or if you have surveillance/ dashcam footage, please check it for possible evidence from 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 to 2 a.m. on Dec. 6. Specifically residents in the area of McHugh St, Springhollow St, and Venetian Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.