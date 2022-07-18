Vehicle fire in French River closes southbound lanes on Highway 69

A pickup truck towing a recreational trailer caught fire Sunday and closed Highway 69 in French River.

Nipissing West OPP and firefighters were called at 2:20 p.m. to respond to the fire.

"All occupants inside the vehicle were able to exit the vehicle without any injuries," police said in a news release Monday.

"The highway was closed for southbound traffic for approximately three hours while fire crews extinguished the fire and removed the vehicle and trailer."

Police are reminding drivers that if they smell or see smoke, they should pull over safely and stop.

"Turn off the vehicle and everyone should get out of the vehicle and stay at least 30 meters from the burning car as well as moving traffic," police said.