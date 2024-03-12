Vehicle fire leads to more traffic chaos on Highway 400
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Dana Roberts
A vehicle fire on Highway 400 led to yet another snarling of traffic on what was already a hectic day for commuters.
According to provincial police, a single-vehicle fire occurred in the southbound lanes near Line 5 late Tuesday afternoon.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police say there were no injuries reported. However, the incident did require the response of multiple fire trucks and emergency responders, leading to more slowdowns for commuters on Highway 400.
Earlier Tuesday, a vehicle cut in front of a southbound transport truck, causing a three-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Innisfil.
With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides and CTV's Kim Phillips
-
Sundre serious assault results in person being airlifted to hospitalA large police presence could be seen along Centre Street in Sundre, Alta., just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
What's that noise? Plywood business behind the racket, Richmond saysIt sounds like a jet engine—but it’s not coming from the airport. The source of a loud noise that has been bothering some Metro Vancouverites this week is a plywood business in Richmond, the city confirmed.
-
A chillier wind blows our way on Wednesday... and maybe brings a bit of wet with itIt will still be warm on Wednesday, but it won't feel quite as warm as it did on Tuesday.
-
Stunt driving charges laid after vehicle clocked at nearly double the speed limitA Barrie driver has been charged with stunt driving after going nearly double the posted speed limit.
-
Nearly 2,900 students in Huron Perth still have outdated vaccine recordsHuron Perth Public Health says nearly 2,900 students still need to update their vaccination records.
-
Blue Jays cruise past Yankees 8-1 for second straight pre-season winJustin Turner, Daulton Varsho and Santiago Espinal each had two RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their second straight win topping the New York Yankees 8-1 in pre-season action Tuesday.
-
Victoria's mayor wants province to delay new short-term rental rules in the capitalVictoria's mayor, Marianne Alto, is trying to persuade the province to hold off on the changes until the fall.
-
Bethenny Frankel's visit to B.C. city gives businesses a boostA reality star from the Big Apple, has taken a bite out of Abbotsford.
-