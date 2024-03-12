Vehicle fire leads to more traffic chaos on Highway 400

A vehicle fire on Highway 400 led to yet another snarling of traffic on what was already a hectic day for commuters.

According to provincial police, a single-vehicle fire occurred in the southbound lanes near Line 5 late Tuesday afternoon.

Police say there were no injuries reported. However, the incident did require the response of multiple fire trucks and emergency responders, leading to more slowdowns for commuters on Highway 400.

Earlier Tuesday, a vehicle cut in front of a southbound transport truck, causing a three-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Innisfil.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides and CTV's Kim Phillips