Vehicle fire partially shuts down WB Hwy 401 at Old Victoria Road
Motorists should expect delays in the westbound lanes of the 401 at Old Victoria Road in London.
A vehicle fire originally closed all three westbound lanes Tuesday just before 1 p.m.
As of 1:15 p.m., the two right lanes and the shoulder are closed off for emergency crews.
It's not clear if there are any injuries or when the other lanes will reopen.
Update: Closure #London #Hwy401 West at Old Victoria Rd - 2 right lanes and shoulder closed due to a vehicle fire. #ONHwys— 511ONWest (@511ONWest) June 8, 2021