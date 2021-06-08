Vehicle fire partially shuts down WB Hwy 401 at Old Victoria Road

Motorists should expect delays in the westbound lanes of the 401 at Old Victoria Road in London.

A vehicle fire originally closed all three westbound lanes Tuesday just before 1 p.m.

As of 1:15 p.m., the two right lanes and the shoulder are closed off for emergency crews.

It's not clear if there are any injuries or when the other lanes will reopen.

