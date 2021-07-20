Vehicle fire prompts partial closure of B.C. highway near Hope

A busy B.C. highway was partially closed Tuesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire, highway patrol officers said.

A northbound section of Highway 5 was closed at around 1:30 p.m. at the split with Highway 3 due to the fire, the RCMP's B.C. Highway Patrol said in an advisory. Southbound and westbound traffic was unaffected.

By 4 p.m., authorities had reopened a single lane of traffic to pass around the scene as crews cleared the area. By about 4:30 p.m., the highway was reopened in both directions.

According to officials, the vehicle on fire was parked on the Coquihalla Highway near the Othello pullout.

"The fire is in BC Forestry’s jurisdiction. Conditions are very dry and the BC Wildfire Service is deploying a helicopter with water bucket to the scene," BCHP said.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire. The RCMP said firefighters would remain at the scene for a time in case of any flare-ups.