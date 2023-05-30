iHeartRadio

Vehicle fire shuts down part of Highway 400


U-Haul van caught fire on Highway 400 in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., May 30, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

Traffic came to a stop on Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon after a U-Haul van caught fire.

Police closed all northbound lanes at Mapleview Drive in Barrie just before 12:00 p.m.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, and officials say no one was injured.

The northbound ramp to Mapleview remains closed for cleanup.

