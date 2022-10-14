Vehicle fire under investigation in Saanich

Firefighters in Saanich, B.C., are investigating after a car was destroyed by flames near the Gorge waterway.

Saanich fire crews responded Friday afternoon to the fully engulfed vehicle in a parking lot in the 2900-block of Qu'Appelle Street.

Firefighters doused the vehicle and prevented the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

"The cause is still under investigation at this time," said Saanich fire Capt. Brad Franklyn. "The damage is just related to the car."