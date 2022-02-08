Vehicle flips into ditch on 11th Line in New Tecumseth

Police say no one was seriously injured when a vehicle flipped onto its roof in a ditch on the 11th Line in New Tecumseth Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to the scene between Side Roads 15 and 20 around 6:30 a.m. to find the driver with minor injuries.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area temporarily while the vehicle was removed.

The road has since reopened.

Police charged the lone occupant with careless driving.