Regina City Council will has several items on its agenda for its 1 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, including an update on vehicle for hire fees, transit passes and a city efficiency review.

Council is set to review how the first year of the Vehicle for Hire Bylaw has been working with the introduction of Transportation Network Companies (TNC) like Uber in February 2019.

Administration is recommending council approve the distribution of funds gathered from the surcharge placed on each TNC trip towards accessible services for persons experiencing a disability.

The total for-hire transportation trips of both taxi’s and TNC’s, increased by 13 per cent in 2019, according to a review.

The number of annual taxi trips decreased by 4.5 per cent and made up 85 per cent of the total trips provided in the city.

Companies like Uber provided the remaining 15 per cent of the market share.

According to administration people that normally would not take a taxi started using for hire transportation services. The review found “taxis are providing on average three times more trips than TNC.”

The review said there have been zero complaints against TNC drivers. Regina police have suspended five TNC drivers from the platform since May 15, 2019 and eight taxi drivers during the same period.

Glen Sali from Capital Cabs is expected to present to council on Wednesday. He believes cameras should be mandatory for both taxis and TNCs.

He also argues the playing field is not level between the two types of rides for hire, because taxi’s must undergo city inspections and TNC vehicles are exempt.

Public Policy Manager for Western Canada at Uber, Yanique Williams, will present after Sali. In her submission to council she said cameras are not needed in Uber vehicles because “Uber maintains detailed records of every single trip.” She said cameras must be on and only be accessible by police, which raises privacy concerns for ride sharing vehicles used commercially and also privately.

UPASS FOR SIIT

Council is also looking at entering a transit agreement with the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology (SIIT).

Council will discuss the possibility of a UPass program during its meeting on Wednesday.

City administration is recommending a two year agreement for a UPass program with SIIT, starting on September 1, 2021.

The idea would see SIIT set student fees base on the price of the program from the Transit Department. SIIT would be expected to pay two lump sums 60 days after each semester in the fall and winter. The first year would SIIT $36,000.

The pass would only be active during the fall/winter semesters.

OTHER ITEMS

Council will also decide whether to approve a $60 million loan for the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant, and an efficiency review for the city's operations that would cost up to $250,000.