Vehicle for sale stolen during test drive: Barrie police

Police warn anyone selling items using social media to be cautious after a vehicle theft Wednesday morning in Barrie.

According to Barrie Police Services spokesperson Peter Leon, the grey 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was taken out for a test drive by a potential buyer who never brought it back.

The vehicle has a licence plate number BFWZ930.

"Always seek photo id with an address of the interested person and photograph it and the person too," police suggest when making a private vehicle sale.

The vehicle remains outstanding. Police are investigating.