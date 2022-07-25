Vehicle found near Midland construction site with driver's body inside

Provincial police are investigating after a senior was found unresponsive inside a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Midland on Monday.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, a worker found the van resting at the edge of the construction site off Fuller Avenue near Harbourview Drive.

Police say firefighters freed the 76-year-old Tiny Township man, who was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP says it's not clear what time the crash happened, and noted there were no tire markings near where the vehicle left the road.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, which is not considered suspicious.

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the incident is asked to contact the OPP via email or by calling 1-888-310-1122.