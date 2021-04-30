Vehicle found on fire in Tecumseh turned out to be stolen

Provincial police are investigating after a vehicle destroyed by fire in Tecumseh, Ont. turned out to be stolen.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday police and fire crews responded to a vehicle fire on Sylvestre Drive.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze but the vehicle was destroyed.

The vehicle turned out to be stolen from a Windsor address and the owner was not yet aware.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tecumseh OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.