Vehicle heavily damaged during Norfolk County crash


A damaged car following a crash in Norfolk County. (Twitter: @OPP_WR) (June 9, 2023)

A car was heavily damaged during a two-vehicle crash in Norfolk County.

Ontario Provincial Police posted the image of the vehicle around 3:45 p.m. Thursday and said they were on scene of a collision along Brantford Road.

No injuries were reported.

"No matter the destination, always #drivesafely," police said in the tweet.

