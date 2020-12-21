A vehicle has hit and knocked down a hydro pole early Monday morning at Winnipeg’s Henderson Highway and Roosevelt Place.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the incident took place after two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident in a nearby parking lot.

Officers said one of these vehicles then struck and knocked down the pole, and both vehicles left the scene.

Manitoba Hydro has been called to the scene.

Winnipeg police officers are investigating the incident and said they will likely be looking for video from the area to help piece everything together.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.