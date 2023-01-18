Vehicle hits pedestrian in downtown Sault Ste. Marie
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A man is in hospital following an incident in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday morning.
Few details are available, but the single-vehicle collision took place on Andrew Street.
Police said the pedestrian is now in hospital and listed in stable condition.
The investigation is continuing with charges likely, police said.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
