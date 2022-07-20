Vehicle impounded after driver caught going 108 km/hr on Huron Church Road
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police stopped a driver on Huron Church Road going 108 kilometres per hour.
The speed limit in the zone is 60 km/hr.
The traffic unit pulled over the vehicle in the 2100 block of Huron Church Road on Tuesday.
The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the licence was suspended for 30 days.
“The WPS Traffic Unit has been actively enforcing all HTA offences, especially those that put the community at the most risk, such as aggressive & distracted driving and stunt driving/speeding,” said a social media post from police.
Police say there’s also been a focus on excessive vehicle noise and unlicensed/uninsured vehicles.
