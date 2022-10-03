Vehicle in Barrie stopped for 'improper muffler and unnecessary noise'
Provincial police had a vehicle in Barrie towed to the impound yard with several infractions, OPP says.
Huronia West OPP says officers stopped the blue Subaru on Bayfield Street Saturday.
Police say the vehicle was pulled over because it was missing licence plates, had improperly installed tires, window tinting obscuring the interior, had an improper muffler and was unnecessarily noisy.
"Save yourself the hassle and just drive legal," OPP stated in a post online.
The 21-year-old driver from Cobalt faces charges, including for having an unsafe vehicle.
Police in Barrie have recently been targeting loud and modified vehicles with a new enforcement initiative.
RELATED
- Barrie officers target loud, modified vehicles, laying 17 charges in one day
- Barrie police to silence unnecessarily noisy vehicles
Last week, police said officers laid 17 charges in one day, including five for vehicles with no mufflers, six for improper mufflers, and six for unnecessary noise.
