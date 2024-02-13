Vehicle involved in business break and enter crashes into house in Kingston, Ont., police say

Police in Kingston, Ont. believe a vehicle that crashed into a house was involved in an early morning break and enter at a business in the city's west-end.

Officers responded to an alarm call at a business at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say as officers were responding to the call, they saw a car travelling at a high rate of speed in the area of Princess Street and John Counter Boulevard. Officers tried to locate the vehicle nearby, but were unable to locate it, police said.

Five minutes after the initial call, police arrived on the scene and found “a door to the business ajar.” Upon checking the inside of the business, police didn’t find anyone inside, but they found evidence that certain items have been stolen.

At 4:10 a.m., Kingston police received a call saying a vehicle had crashed into a house in the area of Victoria Street and Oak Street. The car was located shortly after in the same area by responding officers.

Police believe the car that had struck the house is the same one that was seen by officers speeding. Officers add that one person was found in the back of the car. They were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Investigators believe this car was involved in the break and enter that happened in the west end, police said.

The investigation shows that two people had run away from the car, police say. This prompted officers to request the assistance of the Kingston Police Canine Unit, but the two suspects have not been found.

Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.