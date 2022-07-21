Vehicle involved in Fergus armed robbery recovered

A vehicle reportedly involved in an armed robbery that saw $20,000 worth of cellphones stolen has been recovered.

OPP say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18 about an armed robbery at a business on Tower Street South in Fergus, Ont.

It's alleged that two people with handguns entered the business and stole cellphones.

On Wednesday, police recovered a grey Honda Civic hatchback which they believe is connected to the robbery.

They are still searching for a light coloured, newer Volkswagen Jetta as well as two suspects.

The suspects are described as having dark complexions, around six feet tall, and slim builds.

OPP are asking anyone who lives near Millburn Boulevard, Scotland Street, Darroch Way, or Denny Gate, to check security camera footage from Monday night and reach out to police with information.