Vehicle involved in New Sudbury collision was stolen, police say

Greater Sudbury Police have released the sequence of events that led to a two-vehicle collision Friday at the intersection of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road.

Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email they received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a person who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot on Lasalle Boulevard.

"As officers were being dispatched, the driver left the parking lot in the vehicle, heading towards Falconbridge Road," Dunn said. "As officers were en route, we received information that the vehicle was stolen."

A short time later, the vehicle was involved in a collision in the area of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road. Both drivers – the 30-year-old woman driving the stolen vehicle and a 62-year-old woman in the other vehicle -- were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing," Dunn added.

Original story:

At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road on Friday morning.

Few details about the crash are available, but one pickup truck crashed into a hydro pole.

An eyewitness at the scene told CTV News one woman was lying on the sidewalk after the crash and was taken away in an ambulance.

Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email, officers were still on the scene shortly before 11 a.m.

Dunn said two vehicles were involved and the extent of the injuries is unknown.

"I believe both drivers require medical attention," she said.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions on Falconbridge Road and eastbound traffic on Maley Drive is being rerouted onto Lansing Avenue at the roundabout, police said in a tweet about 11 a.m.

"Please find an alternate route if possible until further notice," police said.

As of 3 p.m. officers were still on the scene along with the vehicles involved.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

--Files from Darren MacDonald