Vehicle involved in two collisions on the same day in New Glasgow, N.S.

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are investigating two collisions involving the same vehicle on the same day.

New Glasgow Regional Police initially responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the vehicle sheared off a nearby fire hydrant and drove away before police arrived.

A few hours later, at about 5:20 a.m., another single vehicle collision was reported near Jury and Provost streets where a power pole was damaged.

The driver of the vehicle was located by police on Archimedes Street. Police say based on their preliminary investigation, officers determined the vehicle, a GMC Sierra, was involved in both incidents.

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers continue to investigate.

