Vehicle knocks down hydro pole then takes off: Stratford police
Stratford police are searching for a suspect and vehicle they believe knocked down a hydro pole and took off.
According to a news release, police were notified of a hit and run collision on Ontario Street in the area of Queen Street, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said the collision involved a single vehicle that drove off the roadway and struck a hydro pole, knocking it down.
The vehicle drove away and entered a nearby parking lot, where police said surveillance footage showed a passenger exit the vehicle and survey the damage before getting back in and driving away.
The vehicle is described as a small grey car with damage to the front driver’s side corner. Debris from the vehicle was found at the scene of the crash. Police said the vehicle is a grey Toyota Matrix.
The vehicle’s licence plate and the identity of the driver and occupants is unknown.
Police included a photo of the vehicle and passenger.
Stratford police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
