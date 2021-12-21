Vehicle left running gets stolen outside Tim Hortons in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police are reminding residents to not leave an unattended car running after a theft outside a local coffee shop.

Officers say a vehicle that was left running outside of a Tim Hortons on Lacroix Street was stolen just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Surveillance video showed two suspects stealing the motor vehicle, according to a police release.

Shortly after, police received a driving complaint with the same vehicle. The suspects were located, arrested, charged with theft of motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime, under $5,000.

The 25-year-old Chatham woman and the 41-year-old Chatham man were held in custody pending a bail hearing.