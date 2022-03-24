Vehicle matching description in Huntsville missing man case located

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing its search for a missing person Thursday with the help of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

Huntsville OPP began searching for Mark Nevins, 57, on Monday – the last day his family saw him.

Police say they believe he was driving a white 2021 Mitsubishi RVR at the time of his disappearance.

On Thursday, Bracebridge OPP was notified of a vehicle matching the description parked in the area of Power Point Road in Bracebridge.

Nobody was inside the vehicle, and officers immediately started searching the area around the hydro dam and river with help from the OPP canine unit, police say.

Police ask the public to avoid the area while they conduct their search.