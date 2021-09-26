Vehicle of interest from Thursday evening targeted shooting sought by police
Police are searching for a truck they believe to have been in the area of a targeted shooting on Thursday evening in south Edmonton.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to a shooting in the area of 23 Avenue and 106 Street Thursday after 9 p.m. Two men were injured in the incident and transported to hospital where one in their 20s ultimately died.
In a release sent Sunday, homicide detectives say they believe a black truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, was near the area at the time of the shooting and could be linked to the incident. Investigators are hopeful someone may have information about the vehicle.
“Anyone who noticed a black truck or its occupants in the area of 23 Avenue and 109 Street between 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 is asked to please contact the EPS,” police said in a statement.
Police included a map of the general area they believe the truck to have been at the time of the shooting.
Information can be submitted to EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
