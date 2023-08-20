Vehicle on fire Saturday on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae

CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Saturday evening on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae, east of Greater Sudbury.

A video (shown above) sent to us by view Brent Pilon shows first responders on the scene and a vehicle billowing smoke and flames.

Pilon described the situation on the roadway as tense.

“The fire service was quick to show up and initial responders got it handled,” he said in an email to CTV News.

“Hopefully no one was hurt.”

Greater Sudbury Fire Services said they did not receive a call for service in that area.

CTV News reached out to both the Markstay-Warren Fire Department and Manitoulin-Sudbury District Paramedic Services in regards to the cause of the fire safety of those involved – those calls have not yet been returned.

The condition of the vehicle’s occupants is unknown at this time.

