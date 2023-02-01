iHeartRadio

Vehicle plows through storefront in northwest London


A vehicle crashed through the front of a business on Wonderland Road near Fanshawe Park road on Feb. 1, 2023. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

No injuries are reported after a vehicle plowed through the front of a building in London on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened in the 1600 block of Wonderland Road near Fanshawe Park Road.

No other details are available in terms of how the crash happened or possible charges.

