Vehicle plunges into North Bay lake, driver in hospital

One person is in hospital with injuries after a vehicle plunged into Trout Lake off of Highway 63 at Lees Road in North Bay.

The crash occurred early Monday morning.

Officers from the North Bay police along with local firefighters and city cleanup crews were on the scene.

The car is fully submerged about 30 feet underwater and clean-up crews are working to remove the vehicle from the lake.

Military police were at the scene as the property where it occurred is owned by the military.