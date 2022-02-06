Vehicle plunges to the ground at riverfront plaza
CTV Windsor News Reporter
Bob Bellacicco
A man was taken to hospital after his vehicle plunged to the ground near the main stage at the Festival Plaza on Sunday morning.
The pickup truck was severely damaged and landed on the public trail next to the stage at around 9 a.m.
Tire tracks in the snow suggest the man driving the pickup hopped the curb or Riverside Drive, proceeded along the walkway and crashed through the railing before descending to the ground, landing on its roof.
Police say the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. No charges have been laid as the investigation continues.
