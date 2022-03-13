Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) last week.
Vancouver police said they stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado with Saskatchewan plates just before 1 a.m. on March 10, for allegedly running a red light. Officers conducted an impaired driving investigation, which they say resulted in the driver failing a roadside sobriety test.
The driver was a 28-year-old man with a Saskatchewan driver’s licence, according to a statement to CTV News from police.
The Office of the Premier confirmed the vehicle was registered in Moe’s name in a statement, and said the premier will “not be commenting further on a personal matter.” Premier Moe was in Saskatchewan at the time of the incident.
VPD said the driver was issued an automatic 90-day driving suspension under the Motor Vehicle Act and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days. A ticket for the red-light violation was also issued to the driver.
Vancouver police said they are unable to confirm any names as no criminal charges have been laid.
