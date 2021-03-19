A single vehicle rollover is under investigation by Killam RCMP.

On Friday, RCMP responded to a semi-tractor rollover on Highway 13 near Range Road 103 in Killam.

According to RCMP, the semi-tractor was travelling westbound when it lost control and rolled.

The 57-year-old driver from Stony Plain was taken by STARS air ambulance to the University of Alberta hospital in Edmonton.

Killam RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that the driver remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.