A single vehicle rollover is under investigation by Killiam RCMP.

On Friday, RCMP responded to a semi-tractor rollover on Highway 13 near Range Road 103 in Killiam.

According to RCMP, the semi-tractor was travelling westbound when it lost control and rolled.

The 57-year-old driver from Stony Plain was taken by STARS air ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton.

Killiam RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that the driver remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.