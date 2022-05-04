Vehicle rolls 3x in ditch trapping driver in Innisfil

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision in Innisfil Tuesday that sent the driver to the hospital.

Police say the 64-year-old woman was heading east on Big Bay Point Road west of McCormick Gate when she lost control and rolled the vehicle three times.

Barrie firefighters freed the woman from the vehicle.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control, but police say it's possibly due to a vehicle travelling westbound. However, no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police say she suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.