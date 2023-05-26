Vehicle rolls over on Kensington Bridge, public asked to avoid area
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
An investigation is underway after a vehicle rolled over on London, Ont.’s Kensington Bridge Friday afternoon.
According to the London Police Service on Twitter, police are currently investigating a vehicle collision on Kensington Bridge, in the area of Riverside Drive and Wharncliffe Road South.
A vehicle on the bridge appears to have rolled over and landed on its side.
As a result of the crash, all eastbound lanes are closed, and therefore police are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being until further notice.
The cause of the crash and whether there are any injuries remains unclear at this time.
