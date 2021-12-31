Vehicle seized by police after hit-and-run crash sends woman to hospital in Victoria

Warning: This story contains graphic video.

Victoria police say a vehicle that resembles a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to hospital on Thursday morning has been seized.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Thursday when a car reportedly drove through a red light and crashed into a woman who was walking along a marked crosswalk.

The victim told CTV News that she spotted the car just before the crash occurred.

"I waited until the light changed to walk and as I was walking I noticed the vehicle approaching quickly and realized it wasn't stopping and that's when it struck me," said Kimberlyn Slattery on Thursday.

Video of the crash was shared online by police Thursday afternoon. Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, police say a community member spotted a vehicle they thought looked like the one involved in the crash and reported it to police.

VicPD officers went to the car and noted damage that was consistent with the crash, police say.

The vehicle, a MINI, was then towed to police storage for review by forensic identification officers and VicPD's collision reconstruction team.

No arrests related to the incident have been made yet.

Slattery says she's grateful for the help she received after the crash occurred.

"Thank you to the men who stopped and made sure I was safe, warm and calm," she told CTV News on Thursday.

"(And) the doctor that stopped and used her phone to call my mom and again to update her when I left for the hospital," she said. "As well as all the witnesses that stopped and have assisted the police."

Police are also commending the efforts of bystanders, including the people who exited their vehicle after the crash to help and whose dashcam footage was shared online.

"Additional people in the area, including a City of Victoria employee and a driver of a vehicle nearly struck in the collision, all rushed to the young woman’s aid," said VicPD in a statement Friday.

"Officers are thanking all of these people for their help."

Police say they're still hoping to speak with the driver of a Tesla Model Y which was seen making a left turn onto Blanshard Street at the time of the crash. Investigators believe this driver may have further information or video of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.