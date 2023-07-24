Vehicle slams through Goderich school

Charges are pending against a 17-year-old after a minivan crashed through a school in Goderich

It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday at Goderich Public School on Blake Street west.

According to police, the vehicle was from Middlesex Centre and had been taken without consent. Alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the crash.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Heavy damage is reported to the school library and one classroom and police are investigating whether the collision with the school was intentional or an accident.

— With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller