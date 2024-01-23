Vehicle smashes into Tecumseh Mall in jewelry store break-in

Windsor police are investigating a break-in at a jewelry store at Tecumseh Mall where a vehicle was used "as a battering ram" to smash into the mall doors, according to officers.

Police responded to a security alarm at the mall Tuesday shortly before 4 a.m. They discovered significant damage to the front of the building.

Through investigation, officers say they learned the suspects drove through the entrance of the mall to accessing the jewelry store.

The suspects allegedly stole a "substantial amount" of jewelry before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Shortly thereafter, just past 4 a.m., police received a call for a vehicle fire in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road — within a one-kilometre distance from the mall.

Upon further investigation, officers concluded it was the same vehicle in the break-and-enter. It had substantial damage and heavy fire damage.

"Unfortunately, the suspect description is very vague at this time," said Const. Bianca Jackson.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing. The second suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing with an orange and yellow traffic vest.

"We believe the passenger got out of the vehicle at some point. So we are looking for surveillance that can give us a little bit more information on their descriptions," Jackson added.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.