Vehicle smashes into Victoria home after crash
Victoria police are seeking any home surveillance video or dashcam footage of a crash that sent one vehicle into a home near Topaz Park.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Quadra Street and Summit Avenue.
First responders were called to the scene and firefighters and paramedics were already at the crash site by the time police arrived, according to VicPD.
"The preliminary investigation indicates that, following the initial collision between the two vehicles, one of the vehicles spun into a stop sign and a street sign before crashing into bushes at a Quadra Street property," said Victoria police in a release Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the second vehicle struck a fence on Quadra Street then was sent across the road into another fence and then a home.
One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, though police did not specify if it was someone in one of the cars or the home.
Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam video or CCTV video from the area of Quadra Street or Summit Avenue between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. on March 10 to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
-
“I think we can let my girl rest in peace now”: N.B. mother applauds recommendations from review into daughter’s death within Saint John hospital’s psychiatric unitA New Brunswick mother says jurors were “brilliant” with recommendations offered Wednesday at the end of a coroner’s inquest, examining the circumstances of her daughter’s death inside a hospital psychiatric unit.
-
'I love acting': 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series‘I love acting’: 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
-
'Deeply troubling': Labour groups concerned over review of apprentice wagesLabour groups are raising concerns about the province's review of apprentice wages.
-
188 members of the Guelph Police Service made at least $100K in 2022A report heading to the Guelph Police Services Board on Thursday indicates 188 members of the Guelph Police Service made at least $100,000 in 2022.
-
New North Bay by-law bars people from feeding pigeons; council cites health, property damage concerns from the birdsA new city by-law in North Bay bars people from feeding pigeons.
-
International big-game hunters pay to hunt year-round in AlbertaThe Minister's Special Licence program auctions off 12 licences to non-resident and resident hunters annually. This year, it took off restrictions on when those permits can be used.
-
Two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. cause $1.5M worth of damageCrews responded to two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. Wednesday afternoon that left one person critically injured and caused a combined $1.5 million worth of damage.
-
Sault-area nursing homes involved in COVID-19 studyA group of researchers are working on a means of detecting COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes before they occur.
-
Man allegedly committed indecent act in Kitchener storeWaterloo regional police are investigating after a man allegedly committed an indecent act in a Kitchener store.