Vehicle smashes into Victoria home after crash

Victoria police are seeking any home surveillance video or dashcam footage of a crash that sent one vehicle into a home near Topaz Park.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Quadra Street and Summit Avenue.

First responders were called to the scene and firefighters and paramedics were already at the crash site by the time police arrived, according to VicPD.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that, following the initial collision between the two vehicles, one of the vehicles spun into a stop sign and a street sign before crashing into bushes at a Quadra Street property," said Victoria police in a release Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the second vehicle struck a fence on Quadra Street then was sent across the road into another fence and then a home.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, though police did not specify if it was someone in one of the cars or the home.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam video or CCTV video from the area of Quadra Street or Summit Avenue between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. on March 10 to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.