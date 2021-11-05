Vehicle smashes through window of Innisfil business

No injuries were reported after a vehicle accidentally drove through a business's window in Innisfil Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a bay window of a business shortly after 7:45 a.m.

The incident happened L.A. Dance Design, located in a plaza at the intersection of the 10th Line and Yonge Street.

Innisfil Fire says there was no structural integrity damage to the building. The vehicle was towed away from the scene a short time later. There's no word on what caused the incident.