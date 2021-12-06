Vehicle sought after gun pulled on teens in Woodstock, Ont.
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Woodstock police are searching for a suspect after a gun was pointed at two teens.
Police say a vehicle did a U-turn around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Victoria and Brant streets and pulled up beside the youths, who were on foot.
A male in the back seat then allegedly aimed a handgun at the pair before the car then took off southbound on Victoria.
Police are looking for a slightly older model, dark blue or black vehicle, possibly a Ford Fusion.
The suspect was described as male, wearing a grey hoodie and a black surgical-style face mask.
Anyone with information is to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
