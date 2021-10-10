Vehicle sought after hit and run collision in Sarnia, Ont.

Sarnia, Ont. police are asking people to be on the lookout for a vehicle they believe may have been involved in a hit and run.

The incident happened at the Maxwell Street Beer store at 210 Maxwell St.

According to police, the vehicle involved was a Chevrolet Malibu, circa 2014. Police also say the vehicle will have damage to the rear passenger side and paint transfer will be brown.

If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding the vehicle or the crash, you are asked to contact investigating officer PC B. Johnson at 519-344-8861