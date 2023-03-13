Vehicle stolen from Harwich Township home, three men charged
Three men are facing various charges after allegedly stealing a pick-up truck from a Harwich Township home.
Police say the 2014 silver Chevy Silverado was taken from a home on Northwood Line on Saturday.
The next day around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to Fairview Line for a suspicious vehicle investigation.
Police received information the vehicle was stopped at the corner of Harwich Line and Fairview Line, while the three men driving the vehicle were at a home on Harwich Line looking for fuel.
Officers arrived on scene, arrested all three men, and took them to the police station. Based on video surveillance and information from witnesses, police formed grounds for various charges.
A 27-year-old London man was charged with possession of stolen property. A Raleigh Township man, 26, was charged with theft of the motor vehicle, possessing stolen property, and breaking and entering. And a Chatham-Kent man, 31, was also charged with possession of stolen property.
All three were released with conditions and a court date next month.
