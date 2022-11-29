Vehicle stolen in break-in at officer's home in Cochrane recovered, RCMP badge still missing

One of two vehicles stolen during a recent break-in at an RCMP officer's home in Cochrane has been located, but the second vehicle and a stolen badge have yet to be recovered.

Four people broke into the home near Rivercrest Boulevard Sunday morning and stole an RCMP badge and personal identification, as well as the keys to a Dodge Ram and a Kia Telluride, and drove off in the stolen vehicles.

The Kia has since been recovered, but Mounties have not disclosed where it was found.

An RCMP spokesperson says it's unlikely that the suspects were intentionally targeting the home of an officer, but there are concerns that the badge could fall into the wrong hands.

"They could use it to impersonate an RCMP officer and that's very concerning to us," said Cpl. Gina Slaney. "We want the public to know that at any point you can ask for identification to a person who's identifying themselves as a police officer. You could also call any police detachment to verify that officer's identity.

"We don't believe that this was targeted against a police officer's residence. So my suspicion is that the suspects went 'Oh dear, look what we've got ourselves into now' and have already discarded those effects or that badge."

Anyone who spots the stolen Dodge Ram or finds the badge is asked to contact police.