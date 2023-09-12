Vehicle stolen in targeted armed robbery at Caledon home: OPP
Provincial police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a home in Caledon.
Officers were called to Heather Street, near Hurontario Street, shortly after midnight on Monday after police say three suspects forced their way into the house and demanded several items.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police say the suspects had a knife and stole money, a black 2019 Acura MDX with an Ontario licence plate number CYPP 068, and several other items.
No injuries were reported.
The Caledon Major Crime Unit is investigating, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Unit.
Investigators believe the incident was targeted and say there is no threat to public safety.
They ask anyone with information, including dash cam or security footage of the area around the time of the incident, to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
-
Lower than average temperatures, mix of sun and clouds in Windsor-EssexWednesday will feel more like fall in Windsor-Essex with lower than average temperatures.
-
On small Nova Scotia francophone campus, student Me Too campaign 'removes the curtain'Student-led Me Too campaign on campus at Francophone school Universite Sainte-Anne aims to "remove the curtain,"
-
Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in OttawaThe cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment surpassed $2,000 a month in Ottawa in August, as the average asking rent reached a record high across Canada.
-
33-year-old man charged after violent carjacking and shooting in TorontoA 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent carjacking and shooting in Toronto’s Harwood neighbourhood last month.
-
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreatAs Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
-
Composite sketch released of ‘indecent act’ suspectEssex County OPP have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted for allegedly committing an “indecent act” in Lakeshore last month.
-
Trudeau expected to meet with MPs in London, Ont., as Liberals hold 'frank' talksPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to meet with most of his party's MPs this afternoon as they try to reverse a slump in the polls.
-
'Boil Alert' doc examines most 'egregious' examples of water crisis in North America"Boil Alert" follows Mohawk activist Layla Staats as she visits communities in Canada and the United States living under boil water advisories and First Nations who have had their water contaminated by toxins.
-
Average asking rents in Canada reached another record high of $2,117 in August: reportThe Canadian rental market set a new record, according to a just-released report, with landlords asking 9.6 per cent more for new listings than they did at this time last year, resulting in an average rent of $2,117.